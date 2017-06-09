Rangers Beat Nationals 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Cashner quieted the National League’s top-hitting lineup, Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Friday night.

Texas took advantage of three errors and won for just the fourth time in 15 games.

Cashner (3-5) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. The Nationals began the day leading the league in runs, homers, batting and slugging.

Cashner, who gave up five earned runs in two of his previous three starts, struck out four and walked two.

Lucroy had three of the Rangers’ 13 hits, including a two-run homer and RBI single. Odor’s solo homer in the seventh came on the final pitch from Nationals starter Tanner Roark (6-3).

Matt Bush entered with two runners on in the ninth and allowed Stephen Drew’s pinch-hit RBI single, but recorded two outs for his seventh save.

Roark allowed five runs, only two of them earned, and 11 hits.

Anthony Rendon hit an RBI single in the sixth that pulled Washington within 4-1. Odor homered leading off the seventh.

Shortstop Trea Turner committed two of Washington’s errors.

Lucroy’s homer came with two outs in the fifth. Both runs were unearned after first baseman Ryan Zimmerman’s error on a hard-hit grounder by leadoff batter Shin-Soo Choo.

Turner’s first error on Joey Gallo’s grounder in the sixth eventually led to another unearned run. Roark, acquired via trade by Washington from Texas in 2010, walked Nomar Mazara with the bases loaded, scoring Gallo.

Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single, the first of three against Roark opening the third, and scored on Lucroy’s hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: With third baseman Adrian Beltre (ankle) sidelined for the second game in a row, Texas recalled infielder Jurickson Profar from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned LHP Dario Alvarez there. Profar replaced Beltre and went 0 for 5.

Nationals: RHP Joe Blanton was at Nationals Park following his one-inning of scoreless work for Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday. Washington put Blanton on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation on May 17. Manager Dusty Baker said pregame the reliever must attempt pitching on back-to-back days once before activated. “It’ll at least be another week’s worth to me, or it could be less,” Baker said. “But a lot of it depends on how he recovers from the back-to-back.”

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (2-6, 4.64 ERA) is 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA over his last two outings.

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (4-2, 4.32) is 10-5 with a 2.94 ERA in day games over his career at Nationals Park.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)