Rangers Recall Profar; Starting At Third Base

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers have recalled Jurickson Profar and have activated him for tonight’s series opener in Washington.
Dario Alverez has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Profar.
This will be Profar’s second stint with the big-league club after he had a rough start to the season. Profar hit .135 with no home runs and 3 RBI over 15 games as the team’s primary left-fielder before being optioned to Round Rock on April 30.
At Triple-A, Profar was hitting .267 with 2 home runs, 15 doubles and 20 RBI in 34 games, playing primarily as the shortstop.
Profar will start at third base and hit sixth tonight against the Nationals.