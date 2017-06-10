2 Dead, 5 Injured After Shooting In Fort Worth Neighborhood

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead and five others are in the hospital after a shooting in a south Fort Worth neighborhood late Friday night.

Police arrived at a home in the 900 block of Davis Street where neighbors say they heard dozens of gunshots at around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

When police got to the location, they found two people shot to death on the ground next to a curb. Five other victims were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police say they don’t know what happened before the shooting occurred. The incident is still under investigation.

One neighbor called this senseless violence. “In the end, it’s families being hurt, people dying, and it doesn’t make any sense at all. I really wish this would stop.”

Officers from the Fort Worth Police Gang Unit are part of the investigation though police say it’s too early to know if this was gang-related.

The identities of the victims have not been released.