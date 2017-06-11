RUNOFF ELECTION RESULTS: June 10, 2017

Arlington Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident

June 11, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Arlington Police, Fatal Crash, Motorcycle Accident, Watson Road

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police say one person has died after his motorcycle struck a metal pole early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the accident in the 300 block of North Watson Road at around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Watson Road when he attempted to change lanes but switched back into the original lane. Police say this caused him to lose control and slide into the median where he struck a metal pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

