Mesquite Man Sentenced To Life For Child Trafficking

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a Dallas-area man to life in prison Monday for trafficking two teenage girls whom he publicized on a classified advertising website.
Martavious Keys was convicted in February on two counts of child sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion.
The 34-year-old enticed and harbored two girls whom he advertised on Backpage.com beginning in March 2015. For two months he negotiated with customers over text messages while pretending to be the girls.
The 14- and 15-year-olds worked out of Keys’ house in Mesquite and various Dallas-area hotels.
He sexually and physical assaulted the girls and threatened them at gunpoint if they refused to work.
Keys was unemployed and used the money to purchase various items, including a Chevy Tahoe.
