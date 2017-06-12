Military Truck Becomes Fire Truck

FORRESTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Forreston Volunteer Fire Department is benefiting from an extreme makeover.

A $20,000 cost share grant through the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program went to purchase a slip-on unit that was added to a Stewart Stevenson excess military truck.

A slip-on unit is a complete self-contained firefighting system designed for wildland firefighting as well as structure and automobile fires.

“Before now, the largest tank that we had was a 400-gallon capacity,” said Forreston VFD Fire Chief Wes Curry. “This unit will allow us to stay out longer which will help with a quicker knock-down of a fire.”

Converting military vehicles into firefighting machines help departments attain rugged trucks with maximum off-road capability, Forreston VFD’s news release stated.

“This truck will be an asset to our department,” said Curry. “It is automatic and has 6-wheel-drive and is much taller than our smaller brush trucks. It will be able to get out into our rural areas that have very rugged terrain and its snorkel capability will allow it to get through the muddy areas or high standing water with ease.”

The department has been serving their 59-square-mile protection area since 1963 and says it’s always looking for ways to increase their capacity.