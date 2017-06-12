Plano Police Investigate Officer Involved Shooting At QuikTrip

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police are investigating an officer involved shooting outside a QuikTrip gas station in the 6400 block of Preston Road.
Witnesses said an armed man jumped in the backseat of woman’s car as she was pumping gas. The woman then drove into a truck, and an officer on the scene took notice.
That officer then exchanged gunfire with the suspect; shooting him. He was transported to a local hospital. There’s no word yet on his condition.
No one else was hurt in the incident.
Brett Robinson was at the gas station when it happened, and recorded the incident on his phone.
