Greene, McKay, Wright Among Top MLB Draft Prospects

NEW YORK (AP) – Some of the top players eligible for the Major League Baseball draft (with position, school, height, weight — as listed by Major League Baseball — and college class):

JORDON ADELL

OF, Ballard H.S. (Kentucky), 6-foot-2, 155 pounds.

Hit .562 with 25 home runs, 61 RBIs, 53 runs scored, .667 on-base percentage and 1.437 slugging percentage in just 35 games as senior. Impressive follow-up to fantastic junior season in which he hit .449 with 11 HRs and 44 RBIs. Considered one of best all-around talents in draft. Also was 1-0 with 1.55 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings while throwing fastball that hit mid- to upper-90s, but pro future is likely as power-hitting outfielder. Won home run derby at prestigious Area Code Games in California last summer. Louisville recruit.

SHANE BAZ

RHP, Concordia Lutheran H.S. (Texas), 6-3, 190.

Power-hitting third baseman is one of several two-way players at top of this year’s draft, and is expected to be selected as pitcher. Has fastball that sits in mid-90s to go along with impressive arsenal that includes tough 85-88 mph cutter, solid curveball and deceptive changeup. If he chooses to attend college at TCU, Baz would pitch and hit — has big-time power: slugged 18 HRs in opening round of Area Code Games home run derby last summer.

AUSTIN BECK

OF, North Davidson H.S. (North Carolina), 5-11, 175.

Hit. 590 with 12 HRs and could be one of first high school position players taken, largely because of power bat. Rebounded this spring from torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in left knee last May. Terrific speed with powerful arm could make him ideal right fielder at pro level. North Carolina recruit.

J.B. BUKAUSKAS

RHP, North Carolina, 6-0, 195, junior.

Went 9-1 with 2.53 ERA and 116 strikeouts and 37 walks in 92 2/3 innings for Tar Heels while being selected Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of year. One of four finalists for Dick Howser Trophy and semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award, both given to best amateur player in country. Mid-90s fastball and mid-80s slider give him two terrific pitches to go along with progressing slider. Projects as front-end starter or perhaps even closer.

ALEX FAEDO

RHP, Florida, 6-5, 225, junior.

Has helped pitch Gators to super regionals of NCAA Tournament, going 7-2 with 2.60 ERA with 132 Ks and 35 BBs in 107 1/3 innings. Threw four scoreless innings with nine Ks against Wake Forest in Game 1 of super regionals. Had slow start after arthroscopic knee surgery in fall, but bounced back to re-establish himself as one of top college pitchers in country. Has mid-90s fastball, sneaky slider and solid changeup.

MACKENZIE GORE

LHP, Whiteville H.S. (North Carolina), 6-2, 180.

Gatorade National Player of Year could be first lefty high school pitcher taken Monday night and is expected to go within first five selections. Has been mentioned in mix to go No. 1 overall to Minnesota and could be second prep left-hander in four years to be taken first, joining Brady Aiken (Houston, 2014). Fastball has kicked up a few mph as senior and sits in low- to mid-90s to go along with knee-buckling curve, but also has hard slider and solid changeup in arsenal. Has big leg kick and lots of flexibility on mound.

HUNTER GREENE

RHP/SS, Notre Dame H.S. (California), 6-3, 195.

Potential No. 1 overall pick could be first high school right-hander in draft history taken with top spot. Teams scouting him both on mound and as shortstop. Upper-90s fastball that can hit triple-digits suggests pro future is as pitcher with electric stuff and excellent command. Was 3-0 with 0.75 ERA and 43 Ks and only four BBs in 28 IP as senior. While his fastball overpowers hitters and makes scouts eyes pop, Greene also throws solid slider and changeup. Hit .324 with six HRs and 28 RBIs at plate and skills in field make him intriguing talent. UCLA commit also attended MLB Youth Academy in California. Comes from same high school that produced Giancarlo Stanton, who went in second round to Marlins in 2007.

ADAM HASELEY

OF, Virginia, 6-1, 185, junior.

Another two-way standout, Haseley was fifth player in Cavaliers history to earn All-America honors in at least two seasons. Hit team-leading .390 with 14 HRs and 56 RBIs, and ranks third in school history with 185 career runs scored. Also went 7-1 with 3.58 in 11 starts this season for Virginia while being selected as finalist for John Olerud Two-Way Player Award, along with being semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. Most teams appear to be scouting him as hitter in pros, and he can play all three outfield spots.

JEREN KENDALL

OF, Vanderbilt, 5-10, 180, junior.

Entered college season mentioned as potential No. 1 overall choice after outstanding summer with U.S. collegiate national team. While he slipped slightly, still likely top-10 pick with five-tools potential. Left-handed hitter (who throws righty) batted .307 with career-high 15 HRs, 53 RBIs and .556 slugging percentage. Threat on bases, too, after stealing 20 in 24 attempts for Commodores.

ROYCE LEWIS

SS/OF, JSerra Catholic H.S. (California), 6-1, 185.

Outstanding athlete who hit .377 with four HRs and 25 stolen bases as senior while establishing himself as potential top-5 pick. Has excellent speed and range that could suit him as either shortstop or center fielder at next level. Was standout on USA Baseball’s gold medal-winning Under-18 team at Pan American Championships last year. Selected as National High School Coaches Association’s high school senior baseball athlete of year. UC Irvine recruit.

BRENDAN MCKAY

LHP/1B, Louisville, 6-2, 212, junior.

One of college baseball’s greatest two-way players is potential No. 1 overall pick who has been force on mound and at plate for three seasons for Cardinals. Might be most intriguing player in draft because some teams see him as top-10 eligible pitcher in pros, while others project him as middle-of-lineup hitter. Tools are so good, team could allow McKay to give being two-way player a try. ACC player of year hitting .343 with 17 HRs and 56 RBIs for College World Series-bound Cardinals. Also 10-3 with 2.34 ERA and 140 Ks and 33 BBs in 104 IP with low- to mid-90s fastball and consistently solid curve. Has won John Olerud Two-Way Player award last two years, and is favorite to win it again. Also finalist for Dick Howser Trophy.

SETH ROMERO

LHP, Houston (dismissed from team), 6-3, 240, junior.

One of draft’s top college lefties was 4-5 with 3.51 ERA, 85 Ks and 20 BBs in just 48 2/3 IP before being dismissed from team in May — following four-start suspension in April — for violating university and athletic department policies. Top-10 talent will likely slide to later in first round, but his mid-90s fastball, biting slider and easy delivery has kept many teams interested despite suspensions and concerns about conditioning. Was Cougars’ closer early in freshman year before moving to rotation.

PAVIN SMITH

1B, Virginia, 6-2, 210, junior.

First-Team All-ACC selection has excellent patience and eye at plate, hitting .342 with 13 HRs and team-leading 77 RBIs — and just 12 strikeouts in 228 at-bats this season for Cavaliers. Ranked fourth nationally in lowest strikeout rate. Solid contact hitter with power to all fields. His 178 career RBIs were second in school history, while his 28 HRs were tied for sixth. Good defensive skills at first base, where he’ll likely stick at next level.

EVAN WHITE

1B, Kentucky, 6-3, 177, junior.

Missed 13 games early in season because of injury, but bounced back to have spectacular campaign while hitting .373 with 10 HRs, 41 RBIs, 24 doubles and .637 slugging percentage as one of Southeastern Conference’s top offensive players. Righty-hitting, lefty-fielding White is considered outstanding defensive first baseman who has also played third base and outfield during college career. Could become just second position player in Kentucky history to be selected in first round, joining Chad Green (1996, Milwaukee).

KYLE WRIGHT

RHP, Vanderbilt, 6-4, 220, junior.

In mix for No. 1 overall pick after outstanding season for Commodores. Likely to become 10th Vanderbilt pitcher taken in first round — including compensatory picks — since 2007, joining likes of David Price, Carson Fulmer and Sonny Gray. Could be third No. 1 pick from Vanderbilt, joining Price (2007) and Dansby Swanson (2015), which would tie Arizona State — Rick Monday, 1965; Floyd Bannister, 1976; and Bob Horner, 1978 — for most from one college in draft history. Numbers weren’t jaw-dropping: went 5-6 with 3.40 ERA, 121 Ks, 31 BBs in 103 1/3 IP, but rebounded nicely from rough start that had ERA at 5.59 on April 1. Mid-90 fastball, knee-buckling curve and physical size have many teams projecting him as future ace. Made midseason adjustment to mechanics to make breaking pitch drop in for strikes more consistently.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)