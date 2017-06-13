Cleburne Mayor To Thieves: “Don’t Mess With Alex” 

CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) – The residents of Cleburne came out in full force on Tuesday night to support one of their most beloved residents after he was targeted by a thieves.

Alex Wilson, 24, lives with cerebral palsy and is perhaps one of the most well known residents of Cleburne.

His popularity comes from all of his community volunteer work and job bagging groceries at the H-E-B. And despite his challenges, Wilson finds ways to not only live a full life but give back to his community.



CBS11 first met him back in 2015 when flood waters almost killed Wilson and washed away his special needs tricycle. At the time the community came together to buy him a new one, but recently someone stole that new tricycle from him.

On Tuesday night at the Cleburne Railroaders baseball game held at “The Depot” hundreds of people came out to show their support for Alex. He was joined by Mayor Scott Cain and the team as the crowd cheered for him.

Cain made a passionate speech about and sent a direct message to whoever took Alex’s tricycle. “I’ve got one word for you thief… don’t mess with Alex,” he said.

Alex was then awarded with a coupon for a new tricycle thanks to funds raised by the Cleburne community and his employer at H-E-B.

“I want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart, because people didn’t have to do that,” said Wilson about the gesture.

Once again he witnessed the power of his community and felt the love they all have for him.

“That makes me feel so good.”

Cain summed up Cleburne’s sentiment by saying, “Cleburne stands together, and stands united. When you steal from one of us you steal from all of us, and he is going to get a better bike and we’re going to take care of him.”