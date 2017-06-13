Cowboys O-line? Zeke Says ‘No Worries’

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – It is probably the least of the 2017 Dallas Cowboys’ worries. But it’s minicamp time … a time for experimenting and questioning and, yeah, worrying.

And that even extends to the NFL’s best offensive line.

“We have tremendous talent in our offensive line room,” says Ezekiel Elliott, Who won a rushing title behind this group last year as a rookie. “We have five first-rounders in there, potentially. La’el (Collins) could have easily been a first-rounder. (Jonathan) Cooper is a first-rounder.

“We don’t know who’s going to be where but I know there’s a lot of talent there.”

There have been changes from last year; of course: Ron Leary is gone to Denver and Doug Free is retired to a life of hunting and fishing.

For now, Collins is working at right tackle (A project that is so far a success) and young Chaz Green is trying his hand at left guard (to mixed results). But the group remains anchored by its trio of All-Pros, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.

“It always takes a little bit to kind of get in the groove,” Zeke said. “That’s a group of guys that works so hard that you really don’t worry about them. You know that they’re going to get right.”

Elliott’s testimony is reason enough to continue the experimenting, for sure, and the questioning, maybe. But not the worrying.