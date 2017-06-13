R2-D2, Lightsaber And More Up For Grabs In Star Wars Auction

June 13, 2017 12:25 PM
BOSTON (AP) — Die-hard Star Wars fans will need to rely on more than the force if they want to bid on an R2-D2 droid that appeared in several movies.

A couple million dollars might also help.

Several Star Wars-related items are up for bid, but the centerpiece being offered by Calabasas, California-based Profiles in History is no doubt the little droid.

The bidding for the late June auction is being handled by Boston-based Invaluable.

The R2-D2 for sale is sort of a Frankenstein’s monster of droids, pieced together over several years from different props used in the first five Star Wars movies.

Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, Darth Vader’s helmet, as well as imperial and rebel weapons are also for sale.

The auction also includes props from several other iconic Hollywood blockbusters, including “Saturday Night Fever” and “Titanic.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

