Texas Rangers Select 3 On First Day Of MLB Draft

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The 2017 MLB Draft is underway and the Texas Rangers ended the first day with three selections.

On the first day, Texas selected outfielder Bubba Thompson (26th overall), shortstop Chris Seise (29th overall), and right-handed pitcher Hans Crouse (66th overall).

Bubba Thompson (6′ 2″, 180) is a Senior at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Alabama. He hit .429 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, and 18 stolen bases, while posting an .857 slugging percentage this season for the Yellow Jackets.

Thompson is a dual-sport standout, he helped lead the baseball team to a No. 1 ranking in Class 7A and the second round of the 2017 Class 7A playoffs. In football he led the team to the 2015 Class 7A state football title and had scholarship offers from SEC schools. He is currently committed to the University of Alabama for baseball.

Chris Seise (6′ 2″, 175) batted .413 (31-for-75) with 31 runs scored, 24 RBI, and 16 extra-base hits this season at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, FL. . Seise has committed to the University of Central Florida.

In the second round, the Rangers selected right-handed pitcher Hans Crouse out of Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, CA. Crouse also pitched for Team USA in the under-18 gold medal-winning game against Cuba and recorded 11 strikeouts over 7 scoreless innings. He has committed to the University of Southern California.