Astros’ McCullers Trolls Arlington After Banister’s Comments On Rivalry

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – Did one of baseball’s biggest rivalries just get more intense?

While appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday, Rangers manager Jeff Banister seemed to go big brother on Houston.

“One thing I know … They get to put Houston on their chest … We get to put Texas on ours,” Banny told the GBag Nation.

Jeff Cavanaugh of the show tweeted out the quote on social media and it caught the attention of Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

“It’s because nobody knows what Arlington is,” McCullers fired back. Seemingly a shot at the fact that the Rangers play their home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington rather than in Dallas.

Cavanaugh did provide the ultimate comeback, however.

“It’s where the AL West champions play,” Cavanaugh responded.

In the Astros defense, they are currently 11 games ahead of the Rangers in the AL West.

Texas can cut the deficit to 10 if they sweep the Astros in Houston tonight at 7:10 p.m. on 105.3 The Fan.