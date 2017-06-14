CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Rep. Steve Scalise Among 5 People Shot In Virginia | Live Coverage | Read More

Charges Dropped Against Miss Black Texas In Commerce Arrest

June 14, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Carmen Ponder, charges dropped, Commerce Police, Commerce Police Department, Commerce Texas, evading arrest, Miss Black Texas, Police Chief Kerry Crews
carmen ponder 1 Charges Dropped Against Miss Black Texas In Commerce Arrest

Carmen Ponder, Miss Black Texas 2016. (credit: Carmen Ponder/Facebook)

COMMERCE (CBSDFW.COM/AP)Charges have been dropped against Miss Black Texas 2016 a day after an East Texas police chief was cleared of wrongdoing in her arrest.

Prosecutors cited lack of evidence Tuesday in the May 20 arrest of Carmen Ponder for evading arrest.

The 23-year-old college student initially said Commerce police Chief Kerry Crews was a white driver who allegedly made racial and sexist comments to her after a traffic-related dispute.

Authorities later determined a store parking-lot confrontation, after Ponder passed a vehicle, involved another white man teaching his daughter to drive.

Commerce officials Monday said a review found no wrongdoing by Crews.

Officials say Crews was off-duty, in plainclothes and in the store when he learned of the dispute. Ponder was arrested after allegedly walking away as the chief asked her to remain.

