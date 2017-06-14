Four Dead In San Francisco UPS Facility Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSDFW/AP) – At least three people were killed in a shooting at a UPS package delivery facility in San Francisco Wednesday morning, and that the shooter was an employee.
UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter “turned the gun on himself” but did not have additional information.
San Francisco police Sgt. Toney Chaplin says at a news conference that two others were wounded Wednesday. He says that the shooter shot himself, and police have not determined a motive.
The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.
The building is located in the Potrero Hill, which is about 2 1/2 miles from downtown San Francisco.
Police are advising people to avoid the area.