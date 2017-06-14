CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Shooting In Virginia Said To Involve Members Of Congress | Watch Live Coverage

Stephen King Says Trump Blocked Him On Twitter

June 14, 2017 6:31 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, social media, Stephen King, Twitter

BANGOR, Maine (AP) – Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter.

The author of “Firestarter” and “It” tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, “I may have to kill myself.”

King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly. He tweeted in February that Trump “screws up” America’s relationship with Australia. He called Trump “an impulsive, bad-tempered idiot.”

King tweeted a lament in December that Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote was by a margin of millions and Trump was still going to become president.

Lawyers for two Twitter users last week sent the White House a letter demanding they be un-blocked from the @realDonaldTrump account. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment then.

