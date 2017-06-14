2 N. Texas Congressmen At Shooting Scene At Baseball Field

DALLAS (CBS11) – North Texas Congressman Roger Williams says the accused shooter came within 20 yards of him at baseball practice early Wednesday on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Rep. Williams, coach of the Republicans baseball team, says he hurt his leg after diving into a dugout for cover. “There could have easily been 25 deaths or more today.”

He praised all of the first responders from the U.S. Capitol and Alexandria, Virginia Police Departments.

Rep. Williams said, “The thin blue line held today and law enforcement officers should be proud and Americans should be thankful that this is still the kind of country that still produces these kind of heroes.”

He says his aide, Zack Barth was shot in the leg and will be ok.

Republicans and Democrats were practicing at separate parks Wednesday morning to prepare for their annual game for charity set for Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to take place and Congressman Williams says he will attend, then return to Texas Friday to visit his doctor.

Another North Texas Congressman, Rep. Joe Barton of Ennis is captain of the Republican team.

“There were dozens, if not hundreds of shots fired. It was scary,” said Rep. Barton.

Congressman Barton says his son were also at the practice when he says the accused shooter, James Hodgkinson, started firing.

They quickly took cover. “Some of us were in the dugout. Some of us were on the ground. I was behind the dugout. My son Jack got under an SUV. He was very brave.”

Congressman Pete Sessions of Dallas says Wednesday’s shooting shows how volatile politics is. “We know we need to lower the temperature of not only the atmosphere, but even of the words in the way we conduct our business.”