CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
PHOTO GALLERY: Attack on Congress

2 N. Texas Congressmen At Shooting Scene At Baseball Field

June 14, 2017 6:17 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: Attack on Congress, Baseball Field, GOP baseball team, James Hodgkinson, Rep. Joe Barton, Rep. Roger Williams

DALLAS (CBS11) – North Texas Congressman Roger Williams says the accused shooter came within 20 yards of him at baseball practice early Wednesday on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Rep. Williams, coach of the Republicans baseball team, says he hurt his leg after diving into a dugout for cover. “There could have easily been 25 deaths or more today.”

He praised all of the first responders from the U.S. Capitol and Alexandria, Virginia Police Departments.

Rep. Williams said, “The thin blue line held today and law enforcement officers should be proud and Americans should be thankful that this is still the kind of country that still produces these kind of heroes.”

He says his aide, Zack Barth was shot in the leg and will be ok.

Republicans and Democrats were practicing at separate parks Wednesday morning to prepare for their annual game for charity set for Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to take place and Congressman Williams says he will attend, then return to Texas Friday to visit his doctor.

Another North Texas Congressman, Rep. Joe Barton of Ennis is captain of the Republican team.

da4da063cb3f4784be5969e4d27dcd0b 2 N. Texas Congressmen At Shooting Scene At Baseball Field

Rep. Joe Barton (credit: CBS)

“There were dozens, if not hundreds of shots fired. It was scary,” said Rep. Barton.

Congressman Barton says his son were also at the practice when he says the accused shooter, James Hodgkinson, started firing.

They quickly took cover. “Some of us were in the dugout. Some of us were on the ground. I was behind the dugout. My son Jack got under an SUV. He was very brave.”

Congressman Pete Sessions of Dallas says Wednesday’s shooting shows how volatile politics is. “We know we need to lower the temperature of not only the atmosphere, but even of the words in the way we conduct our business.”

 

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch