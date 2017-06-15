Arlington Murder Suspect On Loose

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed around noon Thursday in the 900 block of Pinion Drive.

Arlington Police investigators believe the suspect walked up to the home and became involved in a physical confrontation with the victim.

During the struggle, the suspect shot the victim and then took off.

The suspect has not been located.

The victim has been identified as Adrian Williams, 28.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led to the confrontation.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Homicide Detective Caleb Blank at 817-459-5735.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.