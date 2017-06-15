CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Arlington Murder Suspect On Loose

June 15, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Arlington Police, Deadly Shooting, Murder Suspect, Murder Victim

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed around noon Thursday in the 900 block of Pinion Drive.

Arlington Police investigators believe the suspect walked up to the home and became involved in a physical confrontation with the victim.

During the struggle, the suspect shot the victim and then took off.

The suspect has not been located.

The victim has been identified as Adrian Williams, 28.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led to the confrontation.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Homicide Detective Caleb Blank at 817-459-5735.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch