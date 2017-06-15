CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Baby Giraffe’s Name An Homage To Its African Roots 

June 15, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Zoo, Giraffe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo has announced the name of its newest baby giraffe!

Tsavo’s name is a tribute to Tsavo National Park in Kenya, home to a population of Masai giraffes.

While Tsavo is a reticulated giraffe (also known as the Somali giraffe; a subspecies of giraffe native to the Horn of Africa), his name pays homage to his kind in Africa.

Katie the giraffe and her son Tsavo at the Dallas Zoo. Mazel! (photo credit: Dallas Zoo)

Giraffe populations are under heavy pressure from poaching, habitat loss and competition from wildlife, according to the zoo. Some experts have even predicted the reticulated giraffe subspecies could be extinct by 2020.

The hope is Tsavo will help raise awareness as an ambassador for his endangered species.

The zoo said the adorable little guy will likely make his public debut in the next two weeks.

 

