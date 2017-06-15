FBI Agents Return Murder Suspect To Denton From Mexico

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Murder suspect Ricardo Alfonso Lara Martinez was brought back to Texas today by agents of the FBI.
Ricardo is the suspect in the murder investigation of Maria Isabel Romero Medina that happened on December 12, 2014. At that time, he fled the scene with their son, Alekzander Lara, according to investigators.
Two years later, Ricardo was taken into custody and detained by Mexican authorities in February of 2016. At that time, Alek was returned to family members in Denton.
Ricardo has remained in the custody of Mexican authorities until today. This morning, FBI agents took custody of Ricardo in Mexico City and brought him back to Texas.
Denton Police Investigators took custody of Ricardo at DFW Airport and transported him to the Denton Police Jail where he awaits arraignment on the charge of Murder.