CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

TCC Holds Emergency Preparedness Seminar

June 15, 2017 12:31 PM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: emergency preparedness, Fort Worth, Tarrant County College

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An emergency preparedness seminar was held on Thursday morning at Tarrant County College’s south campus in Fort Worth. Presenters explained that, now more than ever, it is imperative that campuses and first responders learn how to react in times of crisis, when minutes matter.

Several topics were addressed at the seminar including ways to leverage technology in order to enhance response, such as the systems in place to alert students and staff members about an ongoing emergency.

“We also focus on multiple modalities, or multiple ways, to get your message out,” explained Jason Junkens, director of safety with Tarrant County College. “So, we will have several different ways to do that whether it is text, phone call or email over the computer. All those things, because we never put all our eggs in one basket.”

The Arlington Police Department’s deputy chief and spokespeople from Alertus Emergency Notification Systems were among the seminar’s other presenters. They went over a series of best practices to use in worst-case scenarios. Speakers also touched upon vehicle-based attacks, which was a scheduled topic even before terror events happened in London and Manchester.

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch