TCC Holds Emergency Preparedness Seminar

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An emergency preparedness seminar was held on Thursday morning at Tarrant County College’s south campus in Fort Worth. Presenters explained that, now more than ever, it is imperative that campuses and first responders learn how to react in times of crisis, when minutes matter.

Several topics were addressed at the seminar including ways to leverage technology in order to enhance response, such as the systems in place to alert students and staff members about an ongoing emergency.

“We also focus on multiple modalities, or multiple ways, to get your message out,” explained Jason Junkens, director of safety with Tarrant County College. “So, we will have several different ways to do that whether it is text, phone call or email over the computer. All those things, because we never put all our eggs in one basket.”

The Arlington Police Department’s deputy chief and spokespeople from Alertus Emergency Notification Systems were among the seminar’s other presenters. They went over a series of best practices to use in worst-case scenarios. Speakers also touched upon vehicle-based attacks, which was a scheduled topic even before terror events happened in London and Manchester.