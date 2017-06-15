Wrong-Way Driver Travels 15 Miles On Hwy 75

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A wrong way driver finally ended her trip with a crash in Richardson after going nearly 15 miles through Collin County.
According to officials, the unidentified woman drove south, straight down Highway 75, going the wrong way in the northbound HOV lane.
Police in Fairview started getting 911 calls about incident starting around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. As she went further south, Plano police were put on alert. They eventually saw the woman and followed her…trying to get her to stop.
But the chase finally ended at Galatyn Parkway in Richardson when she crashed into a cement truck.
Police say the woman had minor injuries. They say a mental condition could be to blame for the wrong way driving.