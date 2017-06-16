13-Year-Old Bystander Shot In The Back At Dallas Park

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet. The shooting happened Thursday night in east Dallas.

The boy, who is believed to have been an innocent bystander, was shot in the back.

While police believe the shooting may be gang related, they don’t think the boy had anything to with it and was an innocent bystander.

Police are still investigating the Thursday shooting Work Yard Park in old East Dallas, between Fitzhugh and Munger.

Edward Roblez lives in the area and told CBS 11 News that was a group of guys shooting hoops when a fight broke out. “They were all playing basketball in the altercation… somebody just took out a gun and started shooting. And the guy… the young kid who got shot was just an innocent bystander who was just trying to run away from the bullets.”

At last check the boy was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. “It’s devastating,” said Roblez. “It disturbs me a lot because they’re just babies, that’s all they are you know? It’s just that kids these days… it’s easy to pull out a gun, they won’t fight.

Roblez told CBS 11 that things in the neighborhood have gotten better since a crime watch group was started about five years ago, but he says once in a while you can still hear gunshots in the area.

There’s been no word if police have a suspect in the shooting.