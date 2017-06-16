CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

75-Year-Old Charged In Shooting

June 16, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, Arthur James Jr., Carrollton Police, Shooting

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Friday afternoon alongside undeveloped land adjacent to McInnish Dog Park at 2241 Sandy Lake Road.

Carrollton Police said the shooter,  75-year-old Arthur James Jr. of Coppell, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is in the Carrollton City Jail.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. and appears to be the result of a business dispute, police said.

The victim, a 62-year-old Dallas man, is being treated at Parkland Hospital.

