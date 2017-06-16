75-Year-Old Charged In Shooting

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Friday afternoon alongside undeveloped land adjacent to McInnish Dog Park at 2241 Sandy Lake Road.
Carrollton Police said the shooter, 75-year-old Arthur James Jr. of Coppell, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is in the Carrollton City Jail.
The incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. and appears to be the result of a business dispute, police said.
The victim, a 62-year-old Dallas man, is being treated at Parkland Hospital.