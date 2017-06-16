CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Collin County Officials Searching For Missing Anna Woman

June 16, 2017 7:15 AM
Filed Under: Anna, Collin County, missing, search, Texas, Yvonne Chavez

ANNA (CBSDFW) – A Collin County family is asking for your help to find a missing wife and mom. 35-year-old Yvonne Chavez was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Chavez told her family she was on her way to Walmart to pick up some groceries, but when police checked surveillance video, they found no sign she ever made it that far.

If you ask her family, Yvonne Chavez is a person who lives by routine. Trips to the gym and around town to run errands are quickly followed by a return trip home for the stay-at-home mother of four. But Wednesday was different.

“We’ve been out all night. Between myself and my dad and my kids, we’ve been out everywhere,” Chavez’s husband Ben Lozano said.

Lozano knew something was wrong when he couldn’t reach his wife on her cell phone. Around 3:30 in the afternoon she had asked her father-in-law if he needed anything from the store before leaving their home. The family expected her back in about an hour, but soon no one could reach her by phone.

“And then at that point her phone wasn’t even ringing anymore. It was going straight to voicemail,” Lozano said.

yvonne chavez Collin County Officials Searching For Missing Anna Woman

Missing Woman Yvonne Chavez

Anna Police tell us Chavez’s credit card was used at a gas station near the family’s home about thirty minutes after she left. That’s the last sign of her. Investigators say there’s no indication she intended to leave long-term, something Lozano says would be completely out of character.

“She does everything for us. She does everything for me. She’s my best friend. She’s my wife. She’s the mother of my kids. She’s everything to me,” Lozano said.

Now the family hopes someone will recognize Chavez or her 2014 white, 4-door Ford Fusion with Texas plate: JHL-5286.

“You can’t help to think the worst, and that’s what’s scary for us. We’re going on quite a bit of time, and it’s tough,” Lozano said.

Chavez is described as 5’3″, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a Nike T-shirt, and black tennis shoes. If you have any information on where she might be, contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch