Collin County Officials Searching For Missing Anna Woman

ANNA (CBSDFW) – A Collin County family is asking for your help to find a missing wife and mom. 35-year-old Yvonne Chavez was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Chavez told her family she was on her way to Walmart to pick up some groceries, but when police checked surveillance video, they found no sign she ever made it that far.

If you ask her family, Yvonne Chavez is a person who lives by routine. Trips to the gym and around town to run errands are quickly followed by a return trip home for the stay-at-home mother of four. But Wednesday was different.

“We’ve been out all night. Between myself and my dad and my kids, we’ve been out everywhere,” Chavez’s husband Ben Lozano said.

Lozano knew something was wrong when he couldn’t reach his wife on her cell phone. Around 3:30 in the afternoon she had asked her father-in-law if he needed anything from the store before leaving their home. The family expected her back in about an hour, but soon no one could reach her by phone.

“And then at that point her phone wasn’t even ringing anymore. It was going straight to voicemail,” Lozano said.

Anna Police tell us Chavez’s credit card was used at a gas station near the family’s home about thirty minutes after she left. That’s the last sign of her. Investigators say there’s no indication she intended to leave long-term, something Lozano says would be completely out of character.

“She does everything for us. She does everything for me. She’s my best friend. She’s my wife. She’s the mother of my kids. She’s everything to me,” Lozano said.

Now the family hopes someone will recognize Chavez or her 2014 white, 4-door Ford Fusion with Texas plate: JHL-5286.

“You can’t help to think the worst, and that’s what’s scary for us. We’re going on quite a bit of time, and it’s tough,” Lozano said.

Chavez is described as 5’3″, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a Nike T-shirt, and black tennis shoes. If you have any information on where she might be, contact police.