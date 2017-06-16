Duncanville Police Looking For Shooters In Aggravated Robbery

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW) – Duncanville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects and a person of interest in connection with an aggravated robbery.
Authorities say the Holiday Inn Express located at 1035 East Highway 67 SR was robbed by two suspects at 11:01 p.m. on Wednesday night.
A desk clerk, who police say was not resisting, was shot twice in the incident. The clerk was transported to Methodist Dallas with non-life threatening injuries. The clerk was released Thursday.
According to a witness, he saw two black males running from the front door of the hotel to a dark colored SUV before officers arrived. The witness told authorities he saw the SUV traveling southbound on the US Highway 67 service road.
Suspect 1 is described as being a black male, 17-21 years of age, 5’10”- 6’0″, with a black hooded sweatshirt, red shirt underneath, black pants and medium length dreadlocks.
Suspect 2 is described as being a black male, 16-19 years of age, 5’8″- 5’10”, with a dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark pants and short hair.
Police also want to speak with a person of interest in the case. He is described as being a black male, approximately 17-21 years of age, with a gray shirt and gray shorts.