Duncanville Police Looking For Shooters In Aggravated Robbery

June 16, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Aggravated Robbery, Duncanville Police, Holiday Inn Express

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW) – Duncanville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects and a person of interest in connection with an aggravated robbery.

Authorities say the Holiday Inn Express located at 1035 East Highway 67 SR was robbed by two suspects at 11:01 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A desk clerk, who police say was not resisting, was shot twice in the incident. The clerk was transported to Methodist Dallas with non-life threatening injuries.  The clerk was released Thursday.

According to a witness, he saw two black males running from the front door of the hotel to a dark colored SUV before officers arrived. The witness told authorities he saw the SUV traveling southbound on the US Highway 67 service road.

capture12 Duncanville Police Looking For Shooters In Aggravated Robbery

Suspects Vehicle (Duncanville Police

Suspect 1 is described as being a black male, 17-21 years of age, 5’10”- 6’0″, with a black hooded sweatshirt, red shirt underneath, black pants and medium length dreadlocks.

capture11 Duncanville Police Looking For Shooters In Aggravated Robbery

Suspect 1 (Duncanville Police)

Suspect 2 is described as being a black male, 16-19 years of age, 5’8″- 5’10”, with a dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark pants and short hair.

capture 2 Duncanville Police Looking For Shooters In Aggravated Robbery

Suspect 2 (Duncanville Police)

Police also want to speak with a person of interest in the case. He is described as being a black male, approximately 17-21 years of age, with a gray shirt and gray shorts.

capture 3 Duncanville Police Looking For Shooters In Aggravated Robbery

person of interest (Duncanville Police)

