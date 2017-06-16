Missing 11-Year-Old Fort Worth Girl Found Safe

June 16, 2017 9:26 AM
UPDATE: Thompson has been found safe.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police across North Texas are looking for an 11-year-old girl who went missing from Fort Worth.

Kamauriea Keshawn Thompson was last seen on June 15. The little girl was last seen leaving her home in the 8100 block of Marydean Avenue around 7 p.m.

Thompson is an African-American little girl who stands 5’3″ tall and weighs abut 56 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black camisole and pink and purple pajama pant bottoms.

Anyone who has information about Thompson’s disappearance or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

