CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Tips For Keeping Kids Safe In The Summer Heat

June 16, 2017 6:38 AM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: heat, heat advisory, Summer, Sunscreen, water, Weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The summer heat has arrived in North Texas, with temperatures over the weekend expected to reach triple digits for the first time this year. Heat-related dehydration in children can be a big problem, but there are ways for parents to stay on top of things and keep kids safe while outdoors.

As temperatures outside get hotter, children need to drink more water. Doctors say that the key is to start prehydrating before heading out into the sun, especially on days like this weekend when low temperatures will still be rather warm. Water is best, but drinks with electrolytes are fine for older kids.

Pediatric sports medicine expert Dr. Troy Smurawa said, “When they exercise outside, one of the key things that we recognize is to make sure that they are taking frequent water breaks. We usually recommend every 15 to 20 minutes. It also helps to get out of the sun and into the shade.”

The symptoms of dehydration in children can include tiredness, dizziness and headaches.

Health care professionals recommend wearing light and loose-fitting clothes. Smurawa also suggested that kids play outdoors early in the morning or later in the evening, avoiding the hours between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. when the sun is at its peak and temperatures are the hottest.

When it comes to sunscreen, timing is one of the most important things. Doctors said that it takes about 15 to 20 minutes for sunscreen to set into the skin and provide the most benefit, so apply it early. And sunscreen does wear off, so experts said that you should reapply every two hours.

Any form of sunscreen will work, as long as you pay attention to the SPF rating. “It doesn’t matter if it is a spray, a lotion or a stick roll-on. It all works the same, as long as you look and make sure that it has at least 15 SPF and apply it liberally to all the areas that are exposed to the sun,” Smurawa said.

Sunscreen does have an expiration date, so make sure to check on that before heading outside.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect across North Texas starting at noon on Friday, and it will likely extend through Sunday. The temperatures are expected to feel well above 100 degrees, so following these safety tips will help keep you and your family safe from the summer sun.

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch