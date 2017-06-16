XTO Energy Moving Out Of Fort Worth, Taking 1,000+ Jobs

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – XTO Energy headquarters on Houston Street plans to leave Fort Worth, taking more than 1,000 jobs out of North Texas.
The energy company plans to consolidate operations at its Houston campus.
In a statement from the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Bill Thornton wrote: “XTO Energy, a home-grown legacy company, has been an outstanding industry leader, a generous community supporter and excellent steward of historic buildings in downtown Fort Worth for decades. It’s hard to hear the announcement of their move.”
The statement goes on to say: “Fortunately, Fort Worth’s diversified economy is prepared to absorb industry changes like this. And XTO’s painstakingly refurbished buildings, plus a new parking garage, leave us well-positioned to market the space to expanding and relocating companies.”
The company reportedly plans to move all but 350 employees with the first 1,200 leaving by June 2018.