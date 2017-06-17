Funeral Held For Woman Fatally Shot In Fort Worth Neighborhood

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A funeral was held on Saturday for a woman who was one of seven people shot in a Fort Worth neighborhood over a week ago.

Family and friends gathered at a church to remember Shemeka Rodriguez as police continue to investigate who opened fire on her and six others.

“I’m going to miss her,” said cousin Alexis Carter. “She was my older cousin. She and her sisters used to babysit me.”

The answers to why she died and who killed her remain a mystery as police continue searching for suspects.

“The tragic loss. I don’t understand why it had to happen. That’s my concern,” said family member Frances Beamon. “Why did it have to happen? She’s an innocent person. It didn’t have to happen this way.”

Shemeka’s sister spoke at the funeral and said she was her “best friend.”

Shemeka was one of two people who died in the shooting outside a home in the 900 block of Davis Street. The other deceased victim was identified as Ramsez Hall.

“When I heard about what happened, it really hurt me… because she was sweet,” said Carter.

Outside the church, heartfelt messages were painted on cars as loved ones stood shoulder-to-shoulder to say farewell.

“She’s going to be very missed… words can’t explain how bad she’s going to be missed,” said Beamon.

CBS 11 also spoke to the mother of one of the survivors of the shooting that night. She says her son Jaxon West was shot three times but is recovering.

Fort Worth police have not made arrests in this case.