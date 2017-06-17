Funeral Held For Woman Fatally Shot In Fort Worth Neighborhood

June 17, 2017 10:13 PM
Filed Under: Davis Street, Deadly Shooting, Fort Worth Police, funeral, Shemeka Rodriguez

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A funeral was held on Saturday for a woman who was one of seven people shot in a Fort Worth neighborhood over a week ago.

Family and friends gathered at a church to remember Shemeka Rodriguez as police continue to investigate who opened fire on her and six others.

she Funeral Held For Woman Fatally Shot In Fort Worth Neighborhood

Shemeka Rodriguez (Family)

“I’m going to miss her,” said cousin Alexis Carter. “She was my older cousin. She and her sisters used to babysit me.”

The answers to why she died and who killed her remain a mystery as police continue searching for suspects.

“The tragic loss. I don’t understand why it had to happen. That’s my concern,” said family member Frances Beamon. “Why did it have to happen? She’s an innocent person. It didn’t have to happen this way.”

Shemeka’s sister spoke at the funeral and said she was her “best friend.”

Shemeka was one of two people who died in the shooting outside a home in the 900 block of Davis Street. The other deceased victim was identified as Ramsez Hall.

“When I heard about what happened, it really hurt me… because she was sweet,” said Carter.

Outside the church, heartfelt messages were painted on cars as loved ones stood shoulder-to-shoulder to say farewell.

“She’s going to be very missed… words can’t explain how bad she’s going to be missed,” said Beamon.

CBS 11 also spoke to the mother of one of the survivors of the shooting that night. She says her son Jaxon West was shot three times but is recovering.

Fort Worth police have not made arrests in this case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch