Napoli Hits 2 Of Rangers’ 4 Homers In 10-4 Win Over Mariners

June 17, 2017 7:18 PM
Filed Under: MLB, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (AP) — Mike Napoli hit two home runs, connecting along with Rougned Odor and Shin-Soo Choo in the sixth inning to power the Texas Rangers past the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Saturday.

Napoli’s two-run drive capped a five-run first that sent the Rangers to their seventh win in eight games. Seattle lost its third in a row.

Martin Perez (3-6) won for the first time since May 18. He left with a 5-4 lead with one out in the sixth after giving up a 463-foot, three-run homer to straightaway center by Mike Zunino.

Yovani Gallardo (3-7) retired the first two batters in the opening inning before giving up five straight hits.

Odor hit a leadoff homer in the sixth off Dan Altavilla. Napoli and Choo later tagged the reliever for two-run drives.

