Dallas Police Seeking Suspect In Deadly Stabbing

June 17, 2017 2:47 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of stabbing and killing a man at a Dallas apartment complex.

Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Jorge Alberto Garcia Pedroza for the death of 48-year-old Jose Sanchez.

pedroza Dallas Police Seeking Suspect In Deadly Stabbing

Jorge Alberto Garcia Pedroza (Dallas PD)

Officers responded to two separate calls on Amesbury Drive at around 5:00 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found two victims severely injured.

Sanchez and another 35-year-old man were taken to a hospital. Sanchez later died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect Garcia Pedroza to call 214.283.4825.

