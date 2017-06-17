Rep. Scalise In ‘Serious Condition’ But Improving After Shooting

(CBSDFW.COM) – In an update via Twitter, doctors in Washington D.C. say House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana continues to show signs of improvement but remains in serious condition.
Rep. Scalise was injured during a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday. He was listed in critical condition following the shooting.
Doctors say Rep. Scalise is more responsive and is speaking with loved ones.
“The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers,” read the update.
Five people transported to local hospitals, including the suspect – 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. President Donald Trump announced during a Wednesday press conference that Hodgkinson had died from his injuries.