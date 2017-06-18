CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Deep Ellum Business Owners Considering Big Changes To Help Security

June 18, 2017 10:17 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: Assault, Dallas, Deep Ellum, Entertainment District, Police, security

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An assault on a young woman has some looking for new ways to improve security in one of Dallas’s most popular entertainment districts.

Even on a Sunday night there’s a lot of activity in Deep Ellum, but it’s Fridays and Saturdays that have drawn increased police patrols. Now some business owners and residents say they’re grateful for the help, but it’s not enough.

After a focused effort to add 10 to 12 off-duty police officers to help patrol growing crowds, news that a woman was assaulted late Saturday night came as a disappointment, but not necessarily a surprise for some business owners.

“Honestly, wasn’t too shocked, just for the fact that we’re trying to put a bandaid on a gushing wound,” High and Tight owner Braxton Martin said.

Martin is one of several owners paying for additional off-duty police officers to work the streets during critical hours. He says it’s an improvement, but crowd control needs a drastic change with Deep Ellum enforcing a districtwide closing time.

“2 am starts rolling, 2:30, we start to have roll-throughs. I’ve seen before police officers on horses running through the street just slowly moving crowds,” Martin said.

“I think that would be good because also people are drinking, getting drunk, and I think that that forces them to leave,” said Deep Ellum resident Schuyler Dale.

Dale and Tiana Mixon both live and work in Deep Ellum. They say ideas like a district-wide closing time and shutting down Elm Street to vehicles at peak hours are things that should be considered to make them feel safer.

“We love living here, but we know we don’t go out at a certain time. We don’t get into cars with certain strangers, and you know it’s just being aware, being conscious and being careful,” Mixon said.

Martin says as the crowds continue to grow Deep Ellum has to be open to major changes beyond increased patrols.

“Some nights are good, and then some nights are horrific like last night where it’s like, dang we thought we were counterbalancing this, and it’s just… it’s not working,” Martin said.

Some of the business owners are hoping to hold an open forum in the days ahead to discuss how they might implement the changes they say are necessary to keep the area safe.

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch