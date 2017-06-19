CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Frisco ISD Approves Added Athletics Fee To Close Budget Shortfall

June 19, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, Athletics, Budget, Education, Frisco ISD, Ken Molestina, Money, Parents, Students

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco ISD approved a package of 60 proposals 6 to 1 to cut costs and raise revenues to help offset a $5.8 million hole in the budget created after voters rejected a tax increase last summer.

The newly-approved budget was criticized by some for its so-called pay for play element.

“Every program that they do we’re admitting a monthly fee. We are already paying to play and now they want to put another price tag on that. It’s crazy,” said parent Allen Abrahamson.

The district will charge $100 middle school students to participate in sports. High school students will pay $200 and the cost for athletic camps will also go up.
In addition to voters rejecting the $.13 tax hike, school board officials they had to take tonight’s measure after losing state funding, too.
Eliminating library aides, getting rid of the 9th grade PSAT, cutting summer hours and slashing technology specialist adds are just a few of the 60 different measures in the proposal.

“Something had to be done. When hundreds of millions of dollars had to be taken out of public education… when we get down to the district level it’s the district responsibility to ensure we run it the way we are accustomed to,” said parent Rene Archambault.

Despite much of the budget slashes to services, the new proposal does include a 2 percent pay increase for teachers.

