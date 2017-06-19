George P. Bush Seeking Re-Election In Texas

AUSTIN (AP) – George P. Bush is seeking re-election as Texas land commissioner next year, hoping to continue running a little-known but powerful agency in a state where his political-dynasty family has been prominent for decades.

Bush unveiled a campaign website early Monday, and was emailing supporters.

His grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, was once a Texas congressman and his uncle, George W. Bush, left Texas’ governorship for the presidency.

Bush was elected land commissionership in 2014 — the first Bush to win an election on his first try.

After his father, Jeb, left last year’s presidential race, Bush broke with his relatives and campaigned publicly for then-candidate Donald Trump.

The land commissioner’s office regulates oil exploration on Texas’ 13 million acres of public land. Bush also has overseen a $450-million remodel of the Alamo.

