Inauguration Day For New Members Of The Dallas City Council

June 19, 2017 11:28 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s official – the City of Dallas has a new city council. While some familiar faces are returning to seats, there are now four new ones on the panel. The group was sworn in Monday morning.

An inauguration ceremony at the Meyerson Symphony Center kicked off around 10 a.m. There was a packed house for the event that hosted a wealth of city leaders and had a number of special performances.

Incumbents lost their seats in four districts. Mayor Pro Tem Monica Alonzo fell to newcomer Omar Narvaez.

Kevin Felder defeated Tiffinni Young in District Seven.

District eight voters picked former councilman Tennell Atkins over Erik Wilson.
Dwaine Caraway, who won back his seat in District 4, also replaces Carolyn King Arnold.

Only two women remain on the 14-member council.

During events this morning Mayor Mike Rawlings said goodbye to outgoing members and welcomed new ones. “We want to reemphasize the accomplishments and the hard work for our outgoing council members… that they performed for our city. Being part of the council isn’t an easy task and they gave it their all,” he said.

The first official city council meeting for the new group will be one week from Wednesday.

