New Traffic Ramps Open Around Downtown Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers in Dallas are in for a few changes on Monday morning. Some new ramps are now open that will hopefully make things easier for commuters around the downtown area.

Those heading north along Interstate-35E, from the Oak Cliff neighborhood into downtown, will no longer need to cut across several lanes of traffic to reach the Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Simply keep to the right for an earlier exit. Take the one marked as Reunion Boulevard and, now, Highway 75. Drivers can then connect with the old ramp to Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

It is really easy to navigate and does not require driver to cross over multiple lanes.

Meanwhile, drivers heading east on Interstate-30 into Dallas will now use Exit 45-A toward Highway 75 and Commerce Street to access Woodall Rodgers Freeway. This prevents people from having to merge onto the Interstate-35E main lanes in order to reach the old exit.

Finally, anyone coming from eastbound Commerce Street and Reunion Boulevard will now go north on Riverfront Boulevard to access the Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

These changes are all already in effect. There are traffic signs in place to help drivers understand the new routes.