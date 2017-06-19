Texas Man Charged With Leaving Puppy In Hot Car

MANOR (1080 KRLD) – Manor police released dashcam footage of officers freeing an 8-week-old puppy from a hot car in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend.

Manor police chief Ryan Phipps says someone saw a puppy in a hot car on Saturday and called police.

Phipps says the temperature outside was 99 degrees and the heat index was 109 degrees. He says an officer used a tire iron to get through the sunroof and unlock the car.

The Mexican wolf-German shepard mix that goes by the name Annabelle, had fleas and lesions on her. She’s now being treated.

Police arrested 20-year-old Chandler Bullen when he returned to the vehicle. He told officers he did not leave the car running because he did not want to waste gas.

He’s charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Cruelty Non-Live Stock Animals.