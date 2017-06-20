Woman Shares Story Of Run-In With Officer Who Shot, Killed Teen

June 20, 2017 10:23 PM By Jeff Paul
DALLAS (CBS11)- A former Balch Springs police officer who is accused of murdering Jordan Edwards, 15, could face an additional charge in an unrelated case.

Monique Arredondo said she was involved in a fender-bender with ex-officer Roy Oliver back in May in Dallas.

aoliver Woman Shares Story Of Run In With Officer Who Shot, Killed Teen

Roy Oliver – former Balch Springs Police (credit: Facebook)

She said Oliver pulled a gun on her after the wreck.

A grand jury is set to hear her testimony which could result in an aggravated assault charge for Oliver.

“I just see a guy coming up to me and I’m like, I’m about to die,” said Arredondo.

The incident happened on Cockrell Hill Road just south of Kiest Boulevard.

“He already had the gun out. So when he came up, he… pointed it at me and asked for my information,” said Arredondo.

She said she refused and told him to put his gun away.

“He was angry, he was real angry,” said Arredondo.

She said Oliver did not identify himself as an officer.

“This guy could shoot me at any second, for what? Hitting the back of his truck? That could be fixed,” said Arredondo.

When Dallas Police arrived, Oliver told them he did in fact identify himself as an officer and told police he had his gun out, but it was in a low position.

DPD said Oliver told officers he feared Arredondo was reaching for a weapon or about to leave the scene.

“My hand was here, (motions shifter nob), the whole time,” said Arredondo.

Oliver could now face an aggravated assault charge. It is a decision a Dallas County grand jury will make Wednesday morning.

“Nervous because this is my first time doing anything like this,” said Arredondo. “But I mean I’m going to do it for the sake of the family that lost their son.”

Arredondo said she is sharing her story because of Jordan Edwards.

jordan edwards 2 Woman Shares Story Of Run In With Officer Who Shot, Killed Teen

Jordan Edwards (credit: Mesquite ISD)

“What if that was my kid? I would want someone to speak up,” said Arredondo. “He can’t speak up.”  

Defense attorney Jim Lane, who represents Roy Oliver, would only confirm the grand jury hearing on Wednesday and said Oliver would not be present. Lane expects some sort of decision on Friday.

