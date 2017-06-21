Bedford Police: Case Of Missing Teen And Body Found Not Connected

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM ) – Two different investigations involving the same police department and detectives in Bedford tell CBS11 there isn’t a connection between a missing teen and body found at a landfill.

Bedford Police confirmed it was on scene in Arlington at the landfill. Investigators said the Medical Examiner on Wednesday night had yet to publicly identify who was found.

Miles away, police were also on scene at the Oak Creek Apartments. Detectives went door-to-door searching for information regarding the disappearance of Kaytlynn Cargill, 14.

Police said they were treating the case as a “missing runaway.”

“First thing I did was say a prayer. I prayed. I said I hoped that they find and she’s okay,” said Carol Champion, who lives at the apartment complex. “It’s been a very quiet area and that’s why it was a puzzle to me to know that she was missing.”

Cargill’s family said she was last seen Monday night walking her dog at the apartments where she lived with her family. Investigators said they had no reason to believe she was in any danger and they do not suspect foul play.

“You see things like that on TV,” said Champion. “But when you find it in your own neighborhood, it kinds of hurts.”

Champion and others in the area said they will be watching and hoping for a safe return.

“I’ll just be looking for her. That’s really sad,” said Champion. “I have grown children and I have grandchildren and you know it hurts, it really does.”

Bedford police have not issued an Amber Alert since investigators do not suspect foul play or that Cargill is in danger.