Sources: DISD Officer Reinstated After Body Slamming Student

June 21, 2017 3:18 PM
DALLAS (CBS11) – CBS11 News has learned a DISD officer caught on video body slamming a 12-year-old student has been reinstated.

Sources say the unidentified officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

He was captured on grainy video stopping a fight between two girls at Piedmont Global Academy.

At the end of the video, you can see the officer picking up 12-year-old Mariana Benton and throwing her to the ground before applying pepper spray.

The student’s mother says her daughter suffered a fractured clavicle.

The officer was placed on administrative leave afterward but CBS11 has learned he has returned to active duty.

That has upset the student’s mother, Alma Valadez, who says she will now transfer her daughter out of the school.

“I don’t know where she’s going,” said Valadez. “I’m trying to put her in some other school where she’s accepted but for her I don’t want to going back to the school if the officer is actually going back over there no.”

Valadez says she is considering a lawsuit against the district and will go to police and file an assault charge on the officer.

