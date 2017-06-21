Irving Police Seek Person Of Interest In Homicide

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have released surveillance images of a person of interest in a Saturday night murder.
Police said 49-year-old Christopher Eugene Thomas was found shot to death inside a home in the 2200 block of W. Eleventh Street around 8:00 p.m.
Detectives are attempting to identify the person pictured in these surveillance images.
Police said the motive for the shooting is unclear; however, based on the initial investigatio,n detectives do not believe there is a continuing danger to the community.
Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the person in the surveillance images can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.
Tips can also be submitted via email at ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.