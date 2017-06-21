CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Irving Police Seek Person Of Interest In Homicide

June 21, 2017 3:03 PM
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have released surveillance images of a person of interest in a Saturday night murder.

Police said 49-year-old Christopher Eugene Thomas was found shot to death inside a home in the 2200 block of W. Eleventh Street around 8:00 p.m.

Detectives are attempting to identify the person pictured in these surveillance images.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unclear; however, based on the initial investigatio,n detectives do not believe there is a continuing danger to the community.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the person in the surveillance images can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.

Tips can also be submitted via email at ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

