Lake Worth Police Find 15 Pounds Of Pot In Man’s Car

LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Dallas is facing up to 20 years in prison after authorities located 15 pounds of marijuana in his car earlier this week. The discovery was made at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday night in the 3700 block of Boat Club Road.

Ofc. Robert Watson of the Lake Worth Police Department was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle when he noticed the smell of marijuana. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Neil Ryan, was then found to have had 15 pounds of the illegal drug in his car.

“Marijuana has a pretty strong odor,” police spokesman Don Price told KRLD. “The officer was able to smell that odor coming from the car.” Capt. Steven Carpenter commended Watson for being aware of his surroundings and preventing this marijuana from reaching the streets of North Texas.

The street value of this marijuana was estimated to be about $14,000.

Ryan was arrested and charged with delivery of marijuana between five and 50 pounds, a second-degree felony. The offense is punishable by a prison sentence between two and 20 years, and a fine of no more than $10,000.