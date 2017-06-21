Small Food Makers Wonder About Amazon-Whole Foods Impact

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – Among the many questions being asked about Amazon’s intended purchase of Austin-based Whole Foods is one from small and medium-sized food manufacturers: How might this deal affect me?

The unknowns include whether Amazon might change the grocery chain’s food offerings, which at the moment include thousands of products made by small and mid-sized businesses. A key point for many companies is whether Whole Foods would place less of an emphasis on buying locally produced or innovative foods after the $13.7 billion purchase, expected to become final later this year.

Whole Foods’ buying strategy, which appeals to many consumers, has made it possible for small players to get products into regional stores. The company says between 10 percent and 20 percent of the products in each of its stores come from local producers. But activist investors who advocated a sale of Whole Foods also demanded that it cut the number of products it offers to lower its costs. They contended that buying small amounts of so many food items eroded the company’s profits.

Gail Levy, who sells HFactor packaged water to stores including Giant’s nearly 200 supermarkets in the East, has approached Whole Foods about her products and gotten some interest. With the Amazon deal pending, though, she says, “we just don’t know how that’s going to pan out and what it means for us, something good or bad.”

HFactor is also sold on Amazon and doing well, says Levy, who’s based in New York. “I can only hope that having that status with Amazon will help us get into Whole Foods.”

Many experts believe Amazon would use its vast distribution system to help streamline Whole Foods’ operations. That makes some food company owners who are courting the grocery chain more hopeful about their chances of success under Amazon.

“They (Amazon) already have our gift boxes. It seems like it would be easier to loop that distribution system into Whole Foods,” says Michael Volpatt, co-owner of Big Bottom Market in Guerneville, California, whose biscuit mixes are sold through Amazon.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦