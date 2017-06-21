Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: “Steal My Sunshine”

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This week’s summer song was a one hit wonder for an alternative/indie rock band.

The group Len hailed from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, formed in 1991 by Marc Costanzo and his sister Sharon. Later, four others joined the group: D Rock, DJ Moves, Planet Pea and Drunkness Monster. They had been known for their hip-hop style of music originally and issued two albums between 1992 and 1996. They hit national prominence with their 1999 single “Steal My Sunshine” on the soundtrack of the movie “Go” starring Katie Holmes. It ended up ranking No. 9 on the American Top 40 chart that year.

The song goes like this:

I was lying on the grass on Sunday morning of last week

Indulging in my self-defeat

My mind was thugged all laced and bugged all twisted wrong and beat

A comfortable three feet deep Now the fuzzy stare from not being there on a confusing morning weak

Impaired my tribal lunar speak

And of course you can’t become if you only say what you would have done

So I missed a million miles of fun I know it’s up for me

If you steal my sunshine

Making sure I’m not in too deep

If you steal my sunshine

If you listen to the song, you can hear some samples from a 1976 song by the Andrea True Connection, “More More More.”

So, here it is… Len with “Steal My Sunshine.”