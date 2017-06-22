Dallas Officer Indicted For Killing Woman In Stolen Car

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Department officer Christopher Hess was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated assault on Thursday for shooting and killing a pregnant woman who was in a stolen car in January. The incident took place in the 4700 block of East Side Avenue, near an apartment complex.

Authorities at the time had said that officers approached the stolen vehicle on foot while “giving loud verbal commands.” But the people inside of the car ignored those words. The driver then backed up the vehicle into a patrol car before driving forward and striking a fence.

As the suspect reversed again, two uniformed officers started to shoot at the vehicle, killing the driver. She was later identified as 21-year-old Genevive Ann Dawes. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Virgilio Rosales, was not seriously injured. He was, however, arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

No police officers were hurt during this incident.

Hess is a 10-year veteran of the police force. He now faces a first-degree felony charge, on the same level as murder. The other officer involved in this shooting was Sr. Cpl. Jason Kimpel, an eight-year veteran. He will not face any charges.