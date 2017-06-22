Former Texas Officer Who Killed Teen Indicted For 2nd Crime

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A grand jury in Dallas has indicted the former Balch Springs police officer facing a murder charge for shooting and killing an unarmed 15-year-old back in April.
Court records show, Roy Oliver was indicted for Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant charges.
The indictment stems from an incident, involving driver Monique Arredondo, that happened about two weeks before the fatal shooting of teenager Jordan Edwards.
Arredondo claims Oliver, who at the time was still an officer with the Balch Springs Police Department, pointed a gun at her after the two were involved in a fender-bender accident on South Cockrell Hill. Oliver was not on-duty when the accident happened and Arredondo says he never identified himself as a police officer.
The Dallas officers who responded to the accident determined no offense had occurred.
The grand jury will now decide whether Oliver should be formally charged.
Oliver was fired and then arrested after the Balch Springs Police Chief said body camera video did not match the officer’s version of the shooting that claimed Edwards’s life.