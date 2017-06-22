McKinney Lifeguard Wanted For Indecency With A Child

McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – City of McKinney lifeguard Noah Bloomfield is wanted for indecency with a child according to the McKinney Police Department.
Police said Bloomfield has worked as a head lifeguard at the Apex Centre, located at 3003 Alma Rd, since February 2017.
An arrest warrant charging Bloomfield with indecency with a child has been obtained from a judge.
The bond is set at $50,000.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bloomfield, details related to this incident or any other criminal matter involving Bloomfield, to contact Detective Davis at 972-547-2700 or tdavis2@mckinneytexas.org.