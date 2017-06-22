Puppy Will Return To Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

MANOR, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – An 8-week-old puppy named Annabelle, that was rescued from extreme heat in a locked car last weekend will be returned to its owner.
The Manor Municipal Court made the ruling today.
Annabelle’s owner, 20-year-old Chandler Bullen, will still face a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
According to police, Bullen had left Annabelle in his car for 30 minutes while he shopped at the Wal-Mart. It was 99 degrees outside with a heat index value of 109 at the time. When they retrieved the puppy, police say they found her infested with fleas and with several lesions.
Police had hoped they would win custody of the dog, to give it up for adoption.
The owner, police said, was ordered to appear in court in 30 days with Annabelle and a report providing proof he had taken the dog to the a veterinarian.